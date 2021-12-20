Free COVID vaccination events happening this week in Orange County

This week, the Florida Department of Health in Orange County is hosting several free COVID-19 Vaccination events in the community.

The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available, as well as the flu shot for those under 55 years old.

The vaccinations are first-come, first-serve and are offered while supplies last.

For those 5 to 17, only the Pfizer vaccine will be available.

In addition, those in this age group must be accompanied by a parent/legal guardian during the vaccination and a completed consent form must be submitted.

Bring the student’s ID, driver’s license or other identification for the minor at the time of vaccination.

Monday, December 20, 2021 - Orlando City Hall

400 S. Orange Ave., Orlando FL 32801

9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, December 21, 2021 – Consulado de Mexico

2550 Technology Drive, Orlando, FL 32804

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Tuesday, December 21, 2021 – Dr. James R. Smith Neighborhood Center

1723 Bruton Blvd., Orlando, FL 32805

3 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, December 22, 2021 – Consulado de Mexico

2550 Technology Drive, Orlando, FL 32804

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Wednesday, December 22, 2021 – Ivey Lane Neighborhood Center

291 Silverton Street, Orlando FL 32811

3 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.