Failure to use turn signal leads to Florida man's arrest: police

A Florida man found himself behind bars for alleged drug possession – and it all started when he changed lanes without using his turn signal, according to police.

Carl Heinman Jr., 60, was arrested on June 11 and charged with possession of meth, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after the incident that unfolded on Avenida Central in Lady Lake, according to an arrest affidavit from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Just before 2:30 p.m., Heinman was headed south on Avenida Central near Bichara Boulevard when he "abruptly changed lanes" without using his blinker, police said. He nearly hit a police sergeant's truck, the affidavit added.

The aforementioned sergeant pulled Heinman over for the lane-change violation and during the traffic stop, a K-9 conducted a free air sweet that alerted police to an odor in the passenger side door, the affidavit said. That's when the officer searched Heinman's car and reportedly found baggies containing substances that field-tested positive for meth and THC. Heinman was also allegedly in possession of three metal pipes and a broken glass pipe with apparent drug residue.

In a post-Miranda interview with the officer, Heinman said the pipes were his and he used them to smoke weed, but was never prescribed medical marijuana, the affidavit said. He said the crystal-like substance was either cocaine or meth, but it allegedly belonged to his friend.

Heinman was transported to the Lake County Jail and was released two days later after posting $3,500 bond, arrest records show.