51-year-old motorcyclist killed in Brevard County crash: FHP

A 51-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Brevard County on Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. on Malabar Road and Malabar Woods Blvd, troopers said.

According to the incident report, the motorcyclist was speeding and lost control on a curve.

The bike overturned and threw the Melbourne man, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, off of the bike, the report added.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.