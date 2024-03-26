Baltimore Key Bridge collapses after struck by cargo ship; 2 rescued, several others believed in water

A portion of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed after it was struck by a large container ship early Tuesday morning, sending several vehicles and people into the water below, authorities say.

The collapse happened after a large vessel apparently hit one of the supports of the bridge around 1:30 a.m. Several vehicles plunged into the water of the Patapsco River after the impact caused the roadway above to break apart.

At a press update near the bridge, officials said two people had been rescued, but others are believed to still be in the water. The number of those missing fluctuated between seven and 20.

"This is a dire emergency," Baltimore Fire Department director of communications Kevin Cartwright told the Associated Press. "Our focus right now is trying to rescue and recover these people." He called the collapse a "developing mass casualty event."

Cartwright told the AP that agencies began receiving 911 calls around 1:30 a.m. Cartwright identified the ship as the "Dali." According to Marine Traffic and Vessel Finder, a ship by that name was headed from Baltimore to Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The Maryland Transportation Authority reported that all lanes of the bridge were closed and traffic was being detoured.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore declared a State of Emergency in the state and was working to deploy federal resources.

"I’ve spoken with Gov. Moore and Mayor Scott to offer USDOT’s support following the vessel strike and collapse of the Francis Scott Key bridge," Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg posted on X Tuesday. "Rescue efforts remain underway and drivers in the Baltimore area should follow local responder guidance on detours and response."

Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. posted on X that they were responding to the scene.

The collapse caused major traffic impacts throughout the Baltimore region on Tuesday. All lanes of I-695 were closed at the bridge and drivers were advised to avoid the I-695 southeast corridor. Drivers were told to use I-95 or I-895 as alternate routes.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge opened in 1977.

The Associated Press contributed to this report