'Fraggle Rock' stage show coming to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

"Fraggle Rock: A Space-y Adventure" is set to debut on Dec. 22, KSC announced.

What is the show about?

The new show will follow Gobo, Red and Uncle Travelling Matt—making his live stage debut—arriving at the visitor complex to meet a member of the Exploration Ground Systems crew. During their visit, they’ll learn about NASA’s Artemis missions and the next Moon mission, and they’ll even talk with a real astronaut from the International Space Station.

"Fraggle Rock: A Space-y Adventure" will feature full-body costumed "walkaround" versions of the Fraggles and puppet versions of the Doozers from Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, according to the visitor complex.

The show is described as an educational and musical production with physical comedy and "timeless" Jim Henson storytelling.

"Families are in for a real treat when the magic and wonder of ‘Fraggle Rock’ arrives at the legendary Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex," said John Tartaglia, the stage show’s director, writer, and choreographer, in a news release. "Fraggle Rock has always embraced the idea that anything is possible when we work together and celebrate our interconnected world, and NASA is such an incredible example of that idea."

"Fraggle Rock: A Space-y Adventure" will be held in the Universe Theater. The venue previously held the "Peanuts"-themed show "All Systems Are Go!," which ended its run in March.

The new "Fraggle Rock" show will be performed twice daily at 12:30 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. It’s included with admission to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

Characters from the new show will also be featured in a special character breakfast offered during the visitor complex’s Holidays in Space event, which runs Dec. 21-30, except on Christmas Day.