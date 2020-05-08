FOX’s ‘Labor of Love’ follows woman as she seeks love and motherhood with the help of Kristin Davis

There’s plenty of fish in the sea, but are there as many suitable fathers?

That’s the question “Labor of Love,” the new FOX reality romance series, aims to answer.

Premiering May 21, “Labor of Love” will follow Kristy, a woman who is yearning to become a mom, as she discovers who among 15 suitors has the skills to be a dad.



“Are these men strong enough, are they committed enough, are they going to go past their comfort edge?” said “Sex and the City’s” Kristin Davis, aka the “hostess with the mostess” on “Labor of Love.” “We’re just going to test them every which way we can think of.“

“Labor of Love” will be an unconventional and exciting take on the romantic reality TV genre as Kristy determines which of her romantic sparks has the most potential to be kindled into an everlasting family flame.

“When you’re becoming a mother, you really have to dig deep,” Davis said. “We want Kristy to really find out what she’s ready for.”

“Labor of Love” premieres Thursday, May 21 on FOX.

