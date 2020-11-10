FOX 35 Weather Alert Day: Eta makes landfall on Florida's west coast

Tropical Storm Eta made landfall around 4 a.m. Thursday morning near Cedar Key, Florida and continues to bring strong winds and rain across Central Florida.

Eta is moving northeast near 13 mph and packing maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. It is expected to impact Alachua, Dixie, Gilchrist, Levy, Marion, Lake, and Sumter counties with tropical storm conditions.

FOX 35 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Richards says that tropical-storm-force wind gusts will be felt through most of Central Florida through 12 p.m. on Thursday.

"In Lake, Sumter, Marion, Alachua counties, it looks like the winds after midnight will increase to around 30 to 50 miles per hour with gusts up to 55 miles per hour and possibly an isolated tornado, and total accumulations of rainfall from two to five inches," Richards said. "Orange, Volusia, Seminole, and Osceola counties will see an increase of winds from 25 to 35 miles per hour and gusts up to 55 miles per hour. Isolated tornadoes are still a possibility with one to three inches of rain."

Eta is forecast to be a weakening, though still moderate strength tropical storm at landfall, and the core of strongest winds will remain mostly western and northern Lake County. However, periods of heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts in rain bands and squalls are still expected overnight through Thursday.

RELATED: Tropical Storm Eta: Some Florida counties to close schools on Thursda

While western counties in our viewing area will be hit the hardest, other parts of Central Florida should be mindful of rain, flooding, wind gusts, and the possibility of storm cells that could produce a tornado. The tornado threat is rapidly diminishing, however.

ACTIVE WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Middle of Longboat Key to Suwannee River Florida, including Tampa Bay

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Middle of Longboat Key to Suwannee River Florida

Flagler/Volusia County Florida line northward to St. Andrews Sound Georgia.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

North of the Suwannee River to Aucilla River Florida

There are less than three weeks left in the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season and we're currently keeping tabs on three systems.

TROPICAL STORM THETA

The NHC said Theta became our 29th named storm of the season, breaking a previous record set in 2005.

TRACK THE TROPICS:

The system is moving east-northeastward over the eastern Atlantic at 12 mph with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. Little change in strength is forecast through Friday. Slow weakening is forecast to begin over the weekend.

Theta is expected to remain over the eastern Atlantic for the next few days and poses no threat to Florida.

NEW SYSTEM TO WATCH

A tropical wave located over the eastern Caribbean Sea is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

WEATHER ALERTS:

The NHC says the wave is expected to move slowly westward into more conducive environmental conditions over the next several days, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this week or this weekend when the wave reaches the central or western Caribbean Sea.

Regardless of development, this system is reportedly expected to bring heavy rainfall along with possible flash flooding to the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and portions of Hispaniola over the next couple of days.

Forecasters give it an 90 percent chance of developing over the next five days and if it develops into a named storm, it would be named 'Iota.'

Hurricane season ends November 30th.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest on hurricane season.