FOX 35 speaks with DeLand tornado victim who received help from nonprofit

An Orlando nonprofit furniture and clothing bank is helping a tornado victim out of DeLand.

FOX 35 first met Bridget Vaughn as she showed us tornado damage to her home in DeLand earlier this week.

"Probably gonna need furniture," she said.

Since she has no renters insurance, we reached out to see what we could do.

"Overwhelmed. I couldn’t believe how quickly you got back to me because somebody wanted to help me. The tears were happy tears, but I couldn’t stop them," she said.

We introduced Vaughn to Kathy Baldwin, of The Mustard Seed, a nonprofit furniture and clothing bank.

She asked Vaughn to bring one thing in order to provide her furniture when she finds a new home.

"A U-haul big enough when you’re ready to bring in items that you will need and that’s going to include not only all the furniture but the linens and the dishes and anything that we have in our facility," Baldwin said.

Vaughn said, "Oh my God! (Crying) I’m sorry. No words can describe her gratitude like this."

Baldwin said The Mustard Seed has had an increase in donations during the pandemic as people purge their homes.

The nonprofit also received a $25,000 donation from Rooms to Go to assist people like Vaughn.

We asked Baldwin, "How does it make you feel knowing you’re able to help Bridget (Vaughn) after this natural disaster occurred?"

Baldwin said, "I have shed tears today. Thank you for that. They’re happy tears!"

Vaughn said, "They’re happy tears! Your help is just greatly appreciated."

If you need assistance or want to make a donation, visit www.mustardseedfla.org.