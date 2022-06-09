FOX 35 programming changes: Master Chef Junior, Don't Forget The Lyrics

article

The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol will hold its first public hearing at 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022, which you can watch on FOX 35 News, in the FOX 35 News app, and on our website, www.FOX35Orlando.com.

MasterChef Junior will air on FOX 35 Plus at 8 p.m., followed by Don't Forget The Lyrics at 9 p.m.

Jan. 6 Capitol riot hearings: Here’s how else to watch online for free

In addition to this station’s live coverage of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot hearings, you can also stream for free via Tubi. You can watch all of Tubi’s live news options, including LiveNOW from FOX, via the Tubi app or through your computer’s web browser.

Tubi is available for iOS (including Apple TV), Android, Roku and Amazon Fire. January 6 hearings live updates will be available from this station throughout the proceedings.

Tubi and this television station are both owned by the FOX Corporation.