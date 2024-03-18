FOX 35 makes a splash at Rock Springs at Kelly Park

Spring break is finally here for many Central Florida families, and many parents may be figuring out what to do with their kids.

All week long, FOX 35’s Marley Capper is taking you to the best local spots to have fun and be safe. Today's stop is at Kelly Park and Rock Springs Run State Reserve.

We got an exclusive tour and went tubing down the river with Rip Oldfield, the self-proclaimed "Number 1 Tubeologist in Florida." He owns Rock Springs Bar and Grill, runs the park's snack shack, and handles tube rentals.

"We used to get there at 8 a.m. to get the tubes out; now we are out here at 5:30 a.m. because the park is so busy, and we have to keep the people in innertubes," said Oldfield.

Spring break is one of their busiest times, so his best advice is to show up before the park gates open and enjoy all the park's spots. Tubes cost around $7 per day, and $5 to park your car. There is a limited capacity, so get there early!