FOX 35 goes green: Replaces disposable cups with tumblers

It is no secret that coffee helps keep a television news broadcasting operation running.

The FOX 35 News team is hoping to make their behind-the-scenes fuel a little "greener."

The local news station is eliminating their single-use disposable coffee cups.

On Monday, 180 employees received insulated tumblers in an effort to reduce waste.

The green initative was championed by Taylor Wright, IT Support Technician at FOX 35.

"I figured if everybody has one of these awesome cups, they can use it for both hot and cold beverages, then we do our part as a corporate citizen to help reduce the waste that goes in landfills, maybe ends up in the oceans," Wright said.

It also saves the station money. Wright said on average, $3,000 is spent on disposable cups per year.