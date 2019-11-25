FOX 35 anchors help box food for Second Harvest Food Bank

FOX 35 employees, including FOX 35 News anchors, volunteered their time at Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. The group helped box up food for families in need. FOX 35 also donated $1,000.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida is a private, nonprofit organization that collects, stores and distributes donated food to more than 550 feeding partners in six Central Florida counties: Brevard, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, and Volusia. Last year, with the help of numerous donors, volunteers and a caring, committed community, the food bank distributed nearly 63 million meals to partner programs such as food pantries, soup kitchens, women’s shelters, senior centers, daycare centers, and Kids Cafes.

"We have schools, churches, businesses, they're all running food drives right now. They are dropping them off minute-by-minute, it's coming through our doors and as quickly as it comes," explained Lorri Highet, Volunteer Coordinator. "We're trying to package it up and get it out to our non-profit partners so that they can share it to people who really need it."

Earlier this year, Second Harvest Food Bank celebrated a major milestone, marking more than half a billion meals served throughout Central Florida. That number – 500 million – represents 36 years of meals served throughout the community. The organization says a $10 donation can provide 40 meals.