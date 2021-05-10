FOX 35 anchor makes life-changing discovery through DNA test kit

I have used many different DNA kits in my lifelong search for my birth father. But it wasn't until I found a group on Facebook called DNAngels that I found success and closure.

My parents were great people. But, for some reason, I always wondered about the man who raised me. I wondered if he was my real dad. We didn't share any noticeable traits and as I grew older we only became more and more different.

I contacted DNAngels after having little luck with the popular DNA kits and in no time, I learned the man pictured above was my father and I had a number of relatives to get to know!

My father passed away long before this discovery, but just knowing the truth, has changed my life dramatically.

