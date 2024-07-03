Expand / Collapse search

Is Publix open on the Fourth of July? Here's a look at Florida grocery store hours

By Christie St. Vil
Published  July 3, 2024 12:38pm EDT
Florida
FOX 35 Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Fourth of July is almost here! 

There are lots of businesses closing for the holiday, like banks, postal offices and some stores.  

Whether you're planning a barbecue, pool party or a relaxing day at home, here's what you need to know about what grocery stores you can run to for last-minute items. 

Here's a list of which grocery stores are open for the Fourth of July and their hours:

Note: Please contact your local grocery store for the most up-to-date hours and information

Modified hours on July 4

Bravo Supermarkets

  • Open: 7:30 a.m.
  • Close: 5 p.m.

Trader Joe's 

  • Open: 8 a.m.
  • Close: 5 p.m.

Whole Foods

  • Open: 8 a.m.
  • Close: 6 p.m.

Save A Lot 

  • Open: 8 a.m.
  • Close: 7 p.m.
  • Some locations will close at 8 p.m.

ALDI

  • Open: 8:30 a.m.
  • Close: 4 p.m.

Sam's Club

  • Open: 10 a.m.
  • Close: 6 p.m.
  • Sam's Club is open at 8 a.m for Plus members only

Regular hours on July 4

Walmart

  • Open: 6 a.m.
  • Close: 11 p.m.

Publix 

  • Open: 7 a.m.
  • Close: 10 p.m.
  • Pharmacies are closed

Winn-Dixie

  • Open: 7 a.m.
  • Close: 10 p.m.

BJ's Wholesale Club

  • Open: 8 a.m.
  • Close: 9 p.m.
  • Club hours, tire hours and optical hours are still the same

Fresh Market

  • Open: 8 a.m.
  • Close: 9 p.m.

Target 

  • Open: 8 a.m.
  • Close: 10 p.m.

Closed on July 4

Costco 

  • Closed