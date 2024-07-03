Is Publix open on the Fourth of July? Here's a look at Florida grocery store hours
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Fourth of July is almost here!
There are lots of businesses closing for the holiday, like banks, postal offices and some stores.
Whether you're planning a barbecue, pool party or a relaxing day at home, here's what you need to know about what grocery stores you can run to for last-minute items.
Here's a list of which grocery stores are open for the Fourth of July and their hours:
Note: Please contact your local grocery store for the most up-to-date hours and information
Modified hours on July 4
Bravo Supermarkets
- Open: 7:30 a.m.
- Close: 5 p.m.
Trader Joe's
- Open: 8 a.m.
- Close: 5 p.m.
Whole Foods
- Open: 8 a.m.
- Close: 6 p.m.
Save A Lot
- Open: 8 a.m.
- Close: 7 p.m.
- Some locations will close at 8 p.m.
ALDI
- Open: 8:30 a.m.
- Close: 4 p.m.
Sam's Club
- Open: 10 a.m.
- Close: 6 p.m.
- Sam's Club is open at 8 a.m for Plus members only
Regular hours on July 4
Walmart
- Open: 6 a.m.
- Close: 11 p.m.
Publix
- Open: 7 a.m.
- Close: 10 p.m.
- Pharmacies are closed
Winn-Dixie
- Open: 7 a.m.
- Close: 10 p.m.
BJ's Wholesale Club
- Open: 8 a.m.
- Close: 9 p.m.
- Club hours, tire hours and optical hours are still the same
Fresh Market
- Open: 8 a.m.
- Close: 9 p.m.
Target
- Open: 8 a.m.
- Close: 10 p.m.
Closed on July 4
Costco
- Closed