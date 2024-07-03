Is Publix open on the Fourth of July? Here's a look at Florida grocery store hours

The Fourth of July is almost here!

There are lots of businesses closing for the holiday, like banks, postal offices and some stores.

Whether you're planning a barbecue, pool party or a relaxing day at home, here's what you need to know about what grocery stores you can run to for last-minute items.

Here's a list of which grocery stores are open for the Fourth of July and their hours:

Note: Please contact your local grocery store for the most up-to-date hours and information

Modified hours on July 4

Bravo Supermarkets

Open: 7:30 a.m.

Close: 5 p.m.

Trader Joe's

Open: 8 a.m.

Close: 5 p.m.

Whole Foods

Open: 8 a.m.

Close: 6 p.m.

Save A Lot

Open: 8 a.m.

Close: 7 p.m.

Some locations will close at 8 p.m.

ALDI

Open: 8:30 a.m.

Close: 4 p.m.

Sam's Club

Open: 10 a.m.

Close: 6 p.m.

Sam's Club is open at 8 a.m for Plus members only

Regular hours on July 4

Walmart

Open: 6 a.m.

Close: 11 p.m.

Publix

Open: 7 a.m.

Close: 10 p.m.

Pharmacies are closed

Winn-Dixie

Open: 7 a.m.

Close: 10 p.m.

BJ's Wholesale Club

Open: 8 a.m.

Close: 9 p.m.

Club hours, tire hours and optical hours are still the same

Fresh Market

Open: 8 a.m.

Close: 9 p.m.

Target

Open: 8 a.m.

Close: 10 p.m.

Closed on July 4

Costco