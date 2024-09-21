Fourth tropical disturbance pops up in Atlantic; any impacts to Florida?

A fourth tropical disturbance formed in the Atlantic Ocean early Saturday morning and is being monitored by the National Hurricane Center – the latest activity amid the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Here is the latest on these systems and their chances of development over the next seven days.

Central Subtropical Atlantic (Remnants of Gordon)

The remnants of what was Tropical storm Gordon continue to fizzle in the Atlantic Ocean. Strong upper-level winds continue to keep showers and thunderstorms away from the center of an area of low pressure, the NHC said.

This disturbance has a low chance of development – 10% – over the next seven days, the NHC said. It's expected to continue to slowly move northwestward across the Atlantic.

Central Subtropical Atlantic (Invest 96L)

An area of low pressure in the central subtropical Atlantic is producing some showers and thunderstorms. However, the conditions do not appear conducive for the disturbance to develop, the NHC said. The disturbance has a 10% chance of development over the next seven days.

Northwestern Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico

The National Hurricane Center has again increased the chances of the development of a potential tropical disturbance in the Caribbean Sea, that is likely to enter the Gulf of Mexico at some point.

A broad area of low pressure is likely to form by the early to middle part of next week over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and the adjacent portions of Central America, the NHC said in its Saturday morning advisory.

As it enters the Gulf of Mexico, which has seen record ocean temperatures and minimal wind shear, conditions are favorable for the potential development of a tropical depression towards the end of next week, the NHC said..

Regardless of whether or not a disturbance develops, the system is expected to bring heavy rains over portions of Central America in the next several days.

Currently, the disturbance sits at a 60% chance of development over the next seven days.

Eastern and Central Tropical Atlantic

A tropical wave is expected to move westward from the coast of Africa on Sunday or Monday.

Gradual development of this disturbance is possible over the next 7 days and is currently sitting at a 30% chance of development.

