4 Orange County bars found in non-compliance with mask mandate, social distancing

Bars and clubs are once again in the hot seat with Orange County leaders.

Mayor Jerry Demings says they’re noticing bigger crowds at the businesses, so strike teams were on the ground Friday.

"Of the four establishments the teams visited, none were in compliance. Patrons were not wearing masks and there was no social distancing," Demings said.

Demings says those four bars are Knight Library, Knight’s Pub, Infyniti Knight Club and Tin Roof on International Drive.

He says the businesses will face a $300 citation.

The mayor says since signing the executive order allowing strike teams to warn and fine businesses, the teams have visited more than 1,500 locations, handed out 103 warnings and 21 citations.

He says those who are not complying will remain on the radar.

"Guess what, we’re gonna be visiting bars and nightclubs this week," he said.

FOX 35 tried reaching out to the four bars and nightclubs mentioned above and did not hear back.