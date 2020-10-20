Orange County ‘strike teams’ target theme parks not following CDC guidelines

Orange County leaders are cracking down on businesses not following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Now they have a new area of focus: theme parks.

The Orange County strike teams will start doing surprise checks at area theme parks. This is a county-wide effort going on for several weeks now.

"So far over 3,600, to be precise 3,620, different business sites have been visited," said Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings.

Mayor Demings gave an update on the county’s strike teams on Monday that are working to ensure businesses are being compliant with CDC guidelines -- most recently focusing in on businesses along Goldenrod and Curry Ford Road.

Now the teams are hitting the major attractions.

"In addition to smaller businesses, the strike teams will be once again visiting major theme parks unannounced very soon."

Mayor Demings says the strike teams have been going out for more than two months.

The county says they’ve done about 450 follow-up inspections.

