Four injured in boat explosion in Daytona Beach, fire officials say

article

An explosion on a boat was reported Sunday afternoon at the Halifax Harbor Marina, according to the Daytona Beach Fire Department.

Firefighters said the fire occurred shortly after 1:15 p.m when four boaters refueled and started their boat, causing an explosion that resulted in four injuries.

Courtesy of DBFD

According to the report, one female in her 50s was airlifted to Orlando Regional Medical Center for a burn. The other three boaters were treated by EVAC and released on scene. All 3 refused transport to the hospital.

Courtesy of DBFD