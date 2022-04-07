Former teacher, football coach rearrested on lewd, lascivious charges after 2nd student comes forward

article

A former teacher and football coach who was recently arrested for inappropriately touching a child has been re-arrested for allegedly molesting another student at a different school.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Matthew Hike, 33, molested the victim, who was a football player and student at Bloomingdale High School, more than 50 times between 2017 and 2022. Deputies say Hike coached football at the school, but was not employed as a teacher.

The student came forward with the allegations while detectives were investigating a previous case involving Hike and asked other victims to come forward.

On March 23, the grandmother of a child at Livingston Academy in Seffner reported that her grandchild had been inappropriately touched by Hike, who was a teacher at the school at the time. Detectives say Hike had shown pornographic images to the child and molested the student five times.

The next day he was arrested and charged with five counts of lewd or lascivious molestation and three counts of selling or distributing obscene material to a minor.

After bonding out of jail, Hike was arrested again on April 6 and is now facing additional charges, which include three counts of lewd or lascivious molestation and one count of authority figure soliciting or engaging in lewd conduct with a student.

"Children should be able to trust their teachers and coaches. Individuals who break that trust and abuse their power must be rooted out and brought to justice," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our investigations revealed that this suspect broke the trust of his victims and our community on more than one occasion, and we will do everything in our power to make sure that he is held accountable for his despicable actions and can never target another juvenile."

In a statement to FOX 13, Hillsborough County Schools said, "We are deeply disturbed by these allegations and appreciate the bravery of the student involved for coming forward. This was an adult who was supposed to protect children, not harm them. Matthew Hike was terminated from his coaching position after his original arrest and passed all background checks prior to being on campus."

The district says it has guidance counselors and a student services team on campus that are available for students any time they need support. District officials say they communicated with parents to ensure students are aware to reach out to a trusted adult if they want to talk about their feelings or have any additional concerns.

Detectives are encouraging anyone else who may have been a victim to come forward by calling the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.