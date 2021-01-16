Former state coronavirus dashboard builder says she’s turning herself in after warrant issued for her arrest

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a warrant for Rebekah Jones, Florida's former health department coronavirus dashboard builder, whose home was raided by state agents.

Jones said in a post on social media that she is turning herself in to investigators.

She posted a long Twitter thread.

She went on to say, "I'm ready to fight whatever they throw at me, I'm turning myself into police in Florida Sunday night..."

