Former Space Coast Congressman Dave Weldon tapped by Trump to head CDC

Former Congressman Dave Weldon is the latest Floridian named to President-elect Donald Trump’s administration.

Trump nominated Weldon, a doctor who left Congress in 2006 after seven terms representing a district covering parts of the Space Coast and the Treasure Coast, to serve as director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"The current Health of America is critical, and CDC will play a big role in helping to ensure Americans have the tools and resources they need to understand the underlying causes of disease, and the solutions to cure these diseases," Trump said in a statement posted on Truth Social late Friday.

MORE STORIES:

Weldon, 71, spent more than two decades in the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserve. He continued to practice medicine at Health First Medical Group in Malabar.

Weldon ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate in 2012 and earlier this year sought a return to politics in an unsuccessful bid for a state House seat. Weldon lost a Republican primary for Florida House District 32 to Rep. Debbie Mayfield, an Indialantic Republican who left the Senate this year due to term limits. Mayfield won the Nov. 5 general election.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: