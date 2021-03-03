Former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg arrested for bond violation

article

Former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg was arrested this week.

The Department of Justice confirmed to FOX 35 that Joel Greenberg was arrested Tuesday for bond violation.

Greenberg previously served Seminole County as a Tax Collector. He resigned after he was accused of stalking-related charges and stealing identities from residents who had surrendered their drivers' licenses.

An audit was also performed and reportedly found that he spent approximately $1.6 million on what investigators have deemed "unnecessary" expenses.

Greenberg was elected to office in 2016.

