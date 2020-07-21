New details in Joel Greenberg investigation

New details have been released in the federal investigation of former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg.

New court documents say Greenberg took paper and security holograms used for making concealed weapons permits. Prosecutors say he was using them to practice producing fake IDs with a security stripe to make them look legit.

Greenberg faces several federal charges and has resigned from his position. He was indicted on stalking-related charges last month and is also accused of stealing identities from Seminole County residents who had surrendered their drivers' licenses.

Greenberg is due in federal court for arraignment on July 24 before Magistrate Judge Leslie R. Hoffman.