Former President Obama to campaign for Biden in Orlando on Tuesday

With just one week to go until Election Day, Former President Barack Obama will be in Orlando on Tuesday to rally voters on behalf of Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris.

Obama will reportedly hold a drive-in car rally in The City Beautiful. The event is invitation-only. An exact location has not publicly been released.

Biden himself will be back in Florida on Thursday to hold campaign rallies in Tampa and Broward County.

Obama was in Miami on Saturday as both Biden and Trump make a final push for Florida.

"Ten days Miami, 10 days until the most important election in our lifetime," the former president told supporters. "This election requires every single one of us. What we do in these next 10 days will matter for decades to come."

The former president encouraged voters to cast their ballots early either with a mail-in ballot or at early voting sites across the state.

Also on Tuesday, Lara Trump will campaign in Cocoa to encourage voters to cast their ballot for her father-in-law, President Trump. Donald Trump Jr. will be in Daytona Beach on Wednesday for a 'Make America Great Again' rally.

Both President Donald Trump and his Vice President Mike Pence were in Florida on Saturday.

The President voted early in West Palm Beach Saturday, saying afterward that he cast his ballot for “a guy named Trump." The Vice President spoke in Lakeland, underscoring the importance of the Sunshine State's 29 electoral votes.

The Trump-Pence ticket won Florida by 1.2% in 2016, or just under 113,000 votes. It will likely be just as close in 2020. According to a RealClearPolitics average of polls, Biden is slightly ahead of Trump 48.6% to 47.1% right now.

