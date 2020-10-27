1 week until Election Day: Local counties could break early voting records

Millions of people across the country are not waiting until Election Day to cast their ballots. Local officials say they could break early voting records!

Florida is on track to set a record for the highest voter turnout in decades. With a week until the election, there are long lines at several polling locations across Central Florida.

In Orange County, more than 143,000 voters have already early voted.

"We have a lot of folks that are super excited," said Chris Anderson, Seminole County Supervisor of Elections.

Orange and Seminole counties Supervisors of Elections are thankful that there are new polling locations this year to handle to extra early voters.

The Amway Center is an early voting location this year after a push from NBA players.

"For us it’s been grateful that they’ve pulled people who might have gone to our office, so it’s helped us with our turnout here to be a little bit more manageable," said Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles.

Seminole County’s Supervisor of Elections has taken to Facebook to encourage voters to uses some of the polling locations that are less busy.

Early voting is open in most counties in Florida through Saturday or Sunday depending on where you live. You’ll have to check with the county you vote in to see when early voting ends.

