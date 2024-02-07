Former Orlando school resource officer arrested for having inappropriate relationship with minor, police say

Stream FOX 35 News:

A former Orlando Police Department school resource officer assigned to a school in Orlando was arrested amid an investigation into an inappropriate relationship he allegedly had with someone under the age of 18, according to police.

Darius Baker, who is employed by the City of Orlando through the My Brother's Keeper initiative, is assigned to the Academic Center for Excellence (ACE) School in downtown Orlando, according to a press release from the police department.

My Brother's Keeper, a nationwide program launched by President Barack Obama in 2014, aims to provide "intensive mentoring services to boys and young men of color across the City of Orlando," according to the city's website.

Baker is a former Orlando police officer assigned as a school resource officer at Jones High School. He resigned in lieu of termination in July 2022 amid an unrelated investigation. FOX 35 reached out to the City of Orlando for more information.

Orange County Public Schools said in a statement to FOX 35 that they are cooperating with the ongoing investigation, but maintained that Baker is not an OCPS employee.

OPD's Special Victims Unit is currently investigating this case and charges are pending. No other details about the incident were released at this time.

Anyone with information related to Baker or this incident is urged to contact the Orlando Police Department's Special Victims Unit or submit an anonymous tip through Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.