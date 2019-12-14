Former Lakeland Police Deputy Chief found safe after going missing for 2 days

article

An 82-year-old man from Lakeland who had been missing for two days has been found safe.

A Silver Alert was issued for Clarence Grier after the Lakeland Police Department (LPD) said he disappeared on Wednesday from a residence near W. 8th Street around 4:30 p.m. He had last been seen driving north of Ocala.

Family and friends were concerned for his well-being, saying he suffers from dementia and Alzheimer's.

Grier was found Friday at a Wawa in St. Petersburg, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

According to LPD, Grier served 34 years with the agency, retiring as deputy chief.

