Former Florida charter school student accused of threatening others on campus with gun

The Sanford Police Department said it has arrested a former student of a charter school on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Investigators said the 17-year-old suspect arrived at Elevation High School around 9 a.m. on Monday to pick up his girlfriend. A school resource officer was notified that the teenager had allegedly pointed a gun at three other students who were standing outside the school in the parking area and made a threatening comment to them. Investigators said that it appeared the girlfriend had a recent dispute with one of the victims.

The teen was located and arrested on Tuesday, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, and possessing or discharging weapons or firearms at a school-sponsored event or on school property.

"Our immediate concern is for the safety of the students and staff," said Sanford Police Chief Cecil Smith. "The suspect's actions were both reckless and dangerous, and we will not tolerate this kind of behavior."

FOX 35 News is not naming the former student because he is a minor.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimeline.org.