Former Carver Middle School teacher says she quit because she felt unsafe

Two teenagers have been charged after shots were fired outside an Orlando middle school and now a former teacher is telling FOX 35 News she believes the campus has been unsafe for years.

Shots were fired outside of Carver Middle School in Orlando on Thursday after school was dismissed for the day. According to Orlando Police, the two teens involved were from a nearby private school and believe they had a dispute with a student at Carver Middle School. Initially, Orlando Police thought there was a massive fight but now say students were actually running for cover when the shots were fired.

A parent says their child sees violence at the school often.

"It wasn’t only about yesterday. There are fights, there’s no control, no teachers. I’m afraid for my son," said a parent.

Police say a 13-year-old male was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school, and carrying a concealed firearm and a 14-year-old was charged with carrying a concealed firearm.

A former Carver Middle School substitute teacher who did not want to be named told FOX 35 News that she believes there aren't enough teachers and staff around after dismissal.

"The older kids starting these fights know it. They’re like ‘hey there’s no supervision here we can do whatever we want and as a matter of fact let’s start a fight here after school’," the former teacher said.

She tells FOX 35 that she quit because she felt unsafe teaching at the school.

"I said to myself, in 2018 when I was teaching that it was bad with the fights and violence breaking out after school. So I can’t even imagine today with guns involved. What’s the prediction for 5 years from now if they don’t get a handle on that school and schools just like it," she said.

Orlando Police say they've increased the number of school resource officers on campus in the last two weeks because of the number of fights off campus, and they're asking for parents to be present after school too.

"While we’re doing all we can to prevent fights," said Orlando Police Lt. Jean Gabriel. "It’s for community leaders to step up and come here after school. For parents to come here after school, to help us to walk these kids safely home.

The Orange County Public Schools has a program where parents can volunteer at a school of their choice. You can sign up here.

