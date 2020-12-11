Former Astronaut High School football coach, teacher dies

article

A former Astronaut High School football coach and teacher has died.

Robert Randy Hallock, 56, of Titusville, passed away on Monday, December 7.

"Randy was a kind, gentle soul who made it his life’s mission to make a positive impact on young people here in our community," Brevard Public Schools announced in a news release.

Hallock coached for several seasons at Astronaut High School and later taught at Eau Gallie High School.

Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday, December 12, beginning at 10 a.m. at Astronaut High School Storey-Taylor Stadium, 800 War Eagle Blvd., Titusville, FL 32796.

Following the services, there will be a celebration and time for fellowship with family, friends, colleagues, alumni, and supporters — the entire War Eagle Family — at Sandpoint Park Pavilion.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations for “The Randy Hallock Scholarship Fund” to be given annually to a senior at Astronaut High School. Donations can be made out to Astronaut High School Memo: Randy Hallock Scholarship Fund and send to 800 War Eagle Blvd, Titusville, FL 32796.

This story was reported out of Lake Mary, Florida.