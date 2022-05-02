Former 7-Eleven convenience store to be demolished to allow for expansion of Lake Eola Park

An eyesore in downtown Orlando will be taken down Monday to make way for more green space at Lake Eola Park.

According to a news release from the City of Orlando, crews with the Orlando Land Trust will demolish the former 7-Eleven convenience store located at the corner of North Rosalind Avenue and Central Boulevard at 10 a.m.

The demolition will allow for a new interim plaza and green space for the park.

FOX 35 will stream the demolition when it begins in the above media player.

The area will soon see other enhancements such as new landscaping, upgraded lighting, and improved streetscape treatments.

Advertisement

City officials anticipate the project to be finished by this fall.