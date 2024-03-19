'FOR SALE' sign placed on Florida patrol car; deputies 'got a kick' out of it

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office "got a kick" out of someone hilariously placing a "FOR SALE" sign on the windshield of one of its patrol cars.

"Kinda disappointed in the minimal interest in this beautiful vehicle. Despite its high mileage and idling hours, this baby has lots of life left and plenty of stories to tell... This car has been through it all and keeps on going," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

The post goes on to say the legroom of the back seats may not be that great, but, "real friends sit up front anyway!"

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office "got a kick" out of someone hilariously placing a "FOR SALE" sign on the windshield of one of its patrol cars. (Photo via Charlotte County Sheriff's Office)

Though deputies found it funny, they prefer you not to bother with their vehicles.

The social media post has received nearly 4,000 likes, over 400 comments and nearly 1,000 shares since it was posted on Monday.