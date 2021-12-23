Flying for Christmas? These tips will help make your travel smoother

It's a mad dash across the country as Christmas is only two days away – and it's only getting busier in Orlando.

Thursday is expected to be the busiest day this week at Orlando International Airport. Airport officials say it's the 5th busiest day of holiday travel between Christmas and the New Year.

Over 146,000 people are expected to be moving through the airport.

To make your travel as smooth as possible, airport officials offered the following tips:

Arrive 3 hours early (this allows you to find parking, get through TSA, and get to your gate).

If you’re picking someone up - you’re asked to use the free cell phone lots and not park on the shoulder.

Don’t bring wrapped gifts because they could be subject to inspection, which means TSA will have to open them.

Wear your mask in the terminal and plane at all times.

