Expand / Collapse search

Flu season: Sponsored Advertising by AdventHealth

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Sponsored Advertising by AdventHealth
FOX 35 Orlando
article

ORLANDO, Fla. - Dr. Timothy Hendrix, the Medical Director of AdventHealth Centra Care, visited Good Day Orlando on Monday to discuss flu season.  He will answer the following questions:

  1. What are you seeing at Centra Care right now as far as COVID-19 and flu activity?
  2. When is the best time to get a flu shot?
  3. Are there are any indications how severe flu or COVID-19 will be this winter?
  4. Can I receive a flu shot and COVID-19 shot at the same time?

For more information about AdventHealth, click here.