Florida's Peppa Pig Theme Park closed Wednesday due to storm damage

article

The Peppa Pig Theme Park will be closed on Wednesday due to damage caused by Tuesday's strong storms.

"Due to storm damage last night and in an abundance of caution, Peppa Pig Theme Park will be closed today, August 3rd," the theme park wrote in an update on Facebook on Wednesday.

Visitors who had tickets for Wednesday are asked to email PeppaPigThemeParkFL@merlinentertainments.biz for assistance. The theme park plans to reopen on Thursday.

MORE THEME PARK NEWS: The Weeknd teams up with Universal's Halloween Horror Nights for new haunted house

The Peppa Pig Theme Park is part of an expansion of LEGOLAND Florida in Winter Haven. Every attraction is centered around the popular children's character, along with her friends and family.