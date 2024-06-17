These are Florida's 'most legendary' restaurants: report
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida's diverse culinary scene is coming alive on Southern Living's newest ranking.
The lifestyle magazine recently published a list of the 17 "most legendary" restaurants in the state, ranging from dive bars to beachfront hotspots.
"These legendary restaurants aren’t passing fads or trendy Instagram eateries, they’re cultural icons, so interwoven in Florida’s history and spirit they’re forever emblazoned into the state’s canon of hospitality," Southern Living said about its list.
Here's a look at the "most legendary" restaurants in Florida, according to the report:
- Capt. Anderson’s Restaurant & Waterfront Market, Panama City Beach
- Dockside Seafood Restaurant, Jacksonville Beach
- Joe's Stone Crab, Miami Beach
- El Siboney Restaurant, Key West
- Ted Peters Famous Smoked Fish, St. Petersburg
- The Columbia Restaurant, Tampa
- Joe Patti's Seafood, Pensacola
- Lee & Rick's Oyster Bar, Orlando
- The Turtle Club, Naples
- Bern's Steak House, Tampa
- Versailles Restaurant Cuban Cuisine, Miami
- The Yearling Restaurant, Cross Creek
- Bud & Alley's, Seaside
- The Floridian, Fort Lauderdale
- Bull & Bear Steakhouse, Orlando
- Adrienne's Pizzabar & Harry's, West Palm Beach
- Rustic Inn Crabhouse, Fort Lauderdale
