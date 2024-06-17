Expand / Collapse search

These are Florida's 'most legendary' restaurants: report

Published  June 17, 2024 9:57am EDT
Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida's diverse culinary scene is coming alive on Southern Living's newest ranking. 

The lifestyle magazine recently published a list of the 17 "most legendary" restaurants in the state, ranging from dive bars to beachfront hotspots. 

"These legendary restaurants aren’t passing fads or trendy Instagram eateries, they’re cultural icons, so interwoven in Florida’s history and spirit they’re forever emblazoned into the state’s canon of hospitality," Southern Living said about its list. 

Here's a look at the "most legendary" restaurants in Florida, according to the report:

  1.  Capt. Anderson’s Restaurant & Waterfront Market, Panama City Beach
  2. Dockside Seafood Restaurant, Jacksonville Beach
  3. Joe's Stone Crab, Miami Beach
  4. El Siboney Restaurant, Key West
  5. Ted Peters Famous Smoked Fish, St. Petersburg
  6. The Columbia Restaurant, Tampa
  7. Joe Patti's Seafood, Pensacola
  8. Lee & Rick's Oyster Bar, Orlando
  9. The Turtle Club, Naples
  10. Bern's Steak House, Tampa
  11. Versailles Restaurant Cuban Cuisine, Miami
  12. The Yearling Restaurant, Cross Creek
  13. Bud & Alley's, Seaside
  14. The Floridian, Fort Lauderdale
  15. Bull & Bear Steakhouse, Orlando
  16. Adrienne's Pizzabar & Harry's, West Palm Beach
  17. Rustic Inn Crabhouse, Fort Lauderdale

Click here to read the full report. 