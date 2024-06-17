These are Florida's 'most legendary' restaurants: report

Florida's diverse culinary scene is coming alive on Southern Living's newest ranking.

The lifestyle magazine recently published a list of the 17 "most legendary" restaurants in the state, ranging from dive bars to beachfront hotspots.

"These legendary restaurants aren’t passing fads or trendy Instagram eateries, they’re cultural icons, so interwoven in Florida’s history and spirit they’re forever emblazoned into the state’s canon of hospitality," Southern Living said about its list.

Here's a look at the "most legendary" restaurants in Florida, according to the report:

Capt. Anderson’s Restaurant & Waterfront Market, Panama City Beach Dockside Seafood Restaurant, Jacksonville Beach Joe's Stone Crab, Miami Beach El Siboney Restaurant, Key West Ted Peters Famous Smoked Fish, St. Petersburg The Columbia Restaurant, Tampa Joe Patti's Seafood, Pensacola Lee & Rick's Oyster Bar, Orlando The Turtle Club, Naples Bern's Steak House, Tampa Versailles Restaurant Cuban Cuisine, Miami The Yearling Restaurant, Cross Creek Bud & Alley's, Seaside The Floridian, Fort Lauderdale Bull & Bear Steakhouse, Orlando Adrienne's Pizzabar & Harry's, West Palm Beach Rustic Inn Crabhouse, Fort Lauderdale

Click here to read the full report.