Florida's Kennedy Space Center named top U.S. attraction by Tripadvisor

Florida's Kennedy Space Center has been named the top attraction in the United States by Tripadvisor. Florida boasts three of the top six attractions on the list. The Kennedy Space Center also reached No. 3 on Tripadvisor's list of the best attractions in the world.



Florida's Kennedy Space Center has been named the top attraction in the United States by Tripadvisor.

Two other locations in the Sunshine State also made Tripadvisor's awards, and none of them were related to Disney.

Top attraction in the U.S.

What we know:

Tripadvisor recently released its "Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best Things To Do" for 2025.

The Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best title celebrates the highest level of excellence in travel. It’s awarded to those who receive a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from the Tripadvisor community over a 12-month period. Out of Tripadvisor's eight million listings, fewer than 1% achieve the milestone.

The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex beat out other popular attractions, such as the Empire State Building, Central Park and Alcatraz to become the top-rated destination on Tripadvisor.

Overall, the Kennedy Space Center received 15,000 five-star reviews.

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL - FEBRUARY 15: Space Shuttle Atlantis rolls out of the Vehicle Assembly Building atop a crawler-transporter to launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center on February 15, 2007 in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

What is the Kennedy Space Center? Where is it located?

Local perspective:

The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex offers a wide range of attractions and experiences related to space exploration.

Visitors can explore exhibits on past and present space programs, including the Space Shuttle Atlantis and the Apollo/Saturn V Center. They can also experience simulated space missions, see real rockets and spacecraft, and learn about future space exploration plans. Many exhibits offer interactive elements that allow visitors to engage with the concepts and technologies of space exploration.

The Kennedy Space Center is located in Brevard County at Space Commerce Way in Merritt Island, Florida.

For more information on the Kennedy Space Center, click here.

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket with the Psyche spacecraft onboard is launched from Launch Complex 39A, October 13, 2023 at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

What other Florida attractions ranked high on the list?

Dig deeper:

The Kennedy Space Center wasn't the only Florida attraction to rank high on the list.

The Stetson Mansion in DeLand ranked at No. 5, and the John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park in Key Largo ranked at No. 6.

Built in 1886 for famed hatmaker John B. Stetson, the Stestson Mansion estate is the largest, grandest and most historic home ever built in Florida before the 20th century. It was the first home in Florida designed and constructed with Edison electricity, steam heat, indoor plumbing and a call bell system. Opulent details include 16 different mosaic parquet wood floor patterns, 10,000 panes of antique glass and various handmade wood embellishments.

The John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park includes around 70 square nautical miles of adjacent Atlantic Ocean waters. While many visitors view the park’s colorful coral reefs and teeming marine life on a glass-bottom boat tour, one can get an even closer look by scuba diving or snorkeling. Canoeing and kayaking through the park's waters are also popular activities, and fishing is permitted in designated areas.

To see Tripadvisor's full list of awards, click here.

Stetson Mansion.