Florida's Back to School Sales Tax Holiday: These items will be tax-free starting July 29

Stream FOX 35 News

School starts in less than 30 days, which means the tax-free season is right around the corner.

The 2024 Back to School tax season applies to in-store and online orders. All retail and small businesses will offer tax exemptions on the qualifying tax-exempt items.

Here's everything you need to know for the 2024-2025 holiday:

How long is the tax-free season?

The Back to School 2024 Sales Tax Holiday is from July 29-August 11.

What can I buy during the tax-free season?

Clothing, footwear, and certain accessories with a sales price of $100 or less per item

Certain school supplies with a sales price of $50 or less per item

Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles with a sales price of $30 or less

Personal computers and certain computer-related accessories with a sales price of $1,500 or less

According to the Florida Department of Revenue, learning aids are" flashcards, or other learning cards, matching or other memory games, puzzle books and search-and-find books, interactive or electronic books and toys intended to teach reading or math skills and stacking or nesting blocks or sets."

Items that are exempt from 2024 sales tax. Credit: Florida Department of Revenue

What is tax-exempt?

The tax holiday does not apply to the following items:

Any clothing with a sales price of more than $100

Any school supply item with a sales price of more than $50

Books that are not otherwise exempt

Computers and computer-related accessories with a sales price of more than $1.500

Computers and computer-related accessories purchased for commercial purposes

Rentals of any eligible items

Repairs or alterations of any eligible items

Sales of any eligible items within a theme park or entertainment complex, public lodging establishment, or airport

When does school start?

Brevard County: August 12

Lake County: August 12

Marion County: August 12

Orange County: August 12

Seminole County: August 12

Volusia County: August 12

Click here for more information.

