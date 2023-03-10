Florida YouTube star plans road trip with Elvis Presley's private jet

The spirit of Elvis is alive and well in Plant City thanks to a popular YouTuber – and abandoned plane enthusiast – named Jimmy Webb, who just bought The King’s private jet at auction for $250,000.

"It was the biggest financial purchase I have ever made, outside of a house, and this was ironically more expensive than my house," he told FOX 13. "How crazy is that?"

The jet had to be hauled to the Tampa Bay area from a desert in Roswell, New Mexico, where it had been sitting for years.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Plant City YouTuber Jimmy Webb is rehabilitating Elvis Presley's private jet

It had apparently become a home for hundreds of birds, so the first order of business was to remove wheelbarrow-loads of nesting material that was woven into the wiring.

Webb’s plan is to take the next year to rehab the plane and bring it back to life. Then they're going to hit the road.

"We’re going to take an RV chassis, take the house part of the RV off, put [the plane] on that, so this can be the ‘Elvis Experience,’" Webb explained.

He wants to take the plane to wherever he can find Elvis fans.

"We’re going to take it to Las Vegas, maybe Graceland," he said. "They kicked us out when we were [at Graceland] trying to bring it here. That’s another story."

Since it would be exceedingly difficult to move the entire plane around the country, Webb is going to cut the wings and fuel tanks into smaller pieces and sell them as Elvis memorabilia.

If you want to follow the plane’s transformation, subscribe to the Jimmy’s World YouTube page.