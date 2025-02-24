Ocala youth coach arrested on sexual charge involving teen boy, police say

The Brief Richard Hawkins, an Ocala youth coach, is accused of inappropriately touching a 16-year-old family friend who stayed overnight at his apartment. An investigation began after the teenage boy reported the incident to his father. Hawkins told the father that the boy's claims were true, police said. He was arrested on charges including indecent, lewd or lascivious touching of a minor. Anyone who may have had similar experiences with Hawkins is asked to contact police.



An Ocala youth coach was arrested on Sunday in connection to an alleged sexual offense involving a teenage boy, according to police.

The 62-year-old man was booked into the Marion County jail on charges of indecent, lewd or lascivious touching of a minor, false imprisonment, and open carry of a firearm.

Who is Richard Hawkins?

What we know:

Richard Hawkins is involved in coaching youth athletes and is a part-owner of a business in Ocala that focuses on children’s entertainment and sports activities, the Ocala Police Department said in a news release.

Hawkins was identified as the suspect accused of inappropriately touching a 16-year-old boy who was a family friend.

According to police, the victim stayed overnight at Hawkins' apartment. He later reported to his father that during his stay, he woke up in Hawkins' bed with his underwear pulled down. The victim said Hawkins blocked the front door when he tried to exit, but was ultimately able to push past him and leave the residence.

The victim's father contacted Hawkins by phone, and that's when Hawkins admitted the teen's claims were true, police said.

What we don't know:

It's unclear when the incident happened and why the victim was at Hawkins' apartment. FOX 35 News is working to learn more information about the case.

‘We take these allegations very seriously'

What they're saying:

Given his role, access to children, and the severity of the offense, the Ocala Police Department said it was concerned that there may be additional victims.

"We take these allegations very seriously and are fully committed to protecting our community, especially our children," police said. "We encourage anyone with relevant information or similar experiences involving Mr. Hawkins to come forward and contact law enforcement."

