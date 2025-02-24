Ocala youth coach arrested on sexual charge involving teen boy, police say
OCALA, Fla. - An Ocala youth coach was arrested on Sunday in connection to an alleged sexual offense involving a teenage boy, according to police.
The 62-year-old man was booked into the Marion County jail on charges of indecent, lewd or lascivious touching of a minor, false imprisonment, and open carry of a firearm.
Who is Richard Hawkins?
What we know:
Richard Hawkins is involved in coaching youth athletes and is a part-owner of a business in Ocala that focuses on children’s entertainment and sports activities, the Ocala Police Department said in a news release.
Hawkins was identified as the suspect accused of inappropriately touching a 16-year-old boy who was a family friend.
Richard Hawkins is facing charges, indecent, lewd or lascivious touching of a minor, following an incident with a teenage boy, according to police. (Credit: Marion County jail)
According to police, the victim stayed overnight at Hawkins' apartment. He later reported to his father that during his stay, he woke up in Hawkins' bed with his underwear pulled down. The victim said Hawkins blocked the front door when he tried to exit, but was ultimately able to push past him and leave the residence.
The victim's father contacted Hawkins by phone, and that's when Hawkins admitted the teen's claims were true, police said.
What we don't know:
It's unclear when the incident happened and why the victim was at Hawkins' apartment. FOX 35 News is working to learn more information about the case.
‘We take these allegations very seriously'
What they're saying:
Given his role, access to children, and the severity of the offense, the Ocala Police Department said it was concerned that there may be additional victims.
"We take these allegations very seriously and are fully committed to protecting our community, especially our children," police said. "We encourage anyone with relevant information or similar experiences involving Mr. Hawkins to come forward and contact law enforcement."
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Ocala Police Department.