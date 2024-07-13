Florida woman shot at after tracking down stolen purse at DeLand Checkers: Deputies

A woman was shot at in DeLand after she tracked down her stolen purse at a Checker's restaurant and confronted the alleged thieves, deputies said.

On Thursday morning, a woman realized her purse was stolen from her car at the Taylor Place Apartments in DeLand. At 1 p.m., she got a notification that her credit card had been used at a Checkers in the area.

The woman and two others drove to the restaurant and found the three suspects in a car in the drive-thru lane. She grabbed her purse and her credit card but the driver drove off.

A short time later, the woman told deputies she had seen the suspect's car and had started to follow them. When the suspects realized they were being followed, they started shooting at the woman from the back seat of their car.

No one was shot or injured during the altercation, deputies said.

Deputies found the three suspects identified as 22-year-old Willie Goosby, 18-year-old Makhi Edwards, and 26-year-old Alyssa Levy.

Pictured from left to right: Willie Goosby III, Alyssa Levy, Makhi Edwards | Credit: Volusia County Sheriff's Office

Goosby, Edwards, and Levy were charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.