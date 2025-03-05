Florida woman sentenced to 7 years for animal cruelty at fake pet rescue

article

The Brief Tonya L. Grose, 38, was sentenced to seven years in prison and ten years of probation after pleading no contest to multiple counts of felony and misdemeanor animal cruelty. Authorities discovered starving animals, feces-covered conditions, and trash bags filled with dead pets at her registered pet rescue business in Seminole County.



A woman convicted of hoarding and neglecting rescue animals, leading to their starvation and death, has been sentenced to seven years in prison, officials said.

Trash bags filled with dead animals

What we know:

Grose was arrested in September 2023 after Seminole County Animal Services and Altamonte Springs police found numerous starving dogs and cats without water in her backyard and inside cages at her home on Ballard Street.

In a shed, officers discovered trash bags filled with dead dogs, cats and kittens. The two-bedroom house and yard were covered in feces and the odor of decomposing animals, authorities said.

Investigators removed 26 dogs, 13 cats and two exotic birds from the home. Two dogs died in officers’ presence.

Registered as a pet rescue business

Neighbors had previously complained about a strong stench coming from the property.

Records show Grose had registered a pet rescue business at the home but told police she lacked the money or resources to care for the animals, according to an arrest report.

Sentenced to 7 years in prison

Tonya L. Grose, 38, was sentenced to seven years in prison Monday by Circuit Judge Melanie Chase after pleading no contest to 13 counts of felony animal cruelty causing death, pain or suffering, and 10 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty, according to prosecutors.

Her sentence also includes ten years of probation, during which she is prohibited from owning animals.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: