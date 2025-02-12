Florida woman mock's sheriff's department that's trying to arrest her: 'I aint hard to find'

"I ain't hard to find." A Florida woman apparently wanted by authorities on an outstanding warrant has engaged in some cat-and-mouse-style banter with the sheriff's office on social media.

The backstory:

On Tuesday, Feb. 11, the Alachua County Sheriff's Office posted a wanted poster on Facebook for someone named Kwanteria Alizeyh Richardson, who also goes by the names "Panky" and "Alizaeyh Richardson." The 27-year-old, who celebrated her birthday a month ago, has an outstanding warrant related to a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to contact an investigator from the Alachua County Sheriff's Office.

Well, Richardson, or someone with her name, decided to see how serious the sheriff's office was by sharing the wanted poster on Facebook with the following jab: "shidddd I ain't hard to find. do ya job." She included an awkward emoji and a dancer emoji.

"See ya soon."

The Alachua County Sheriff's Office took notice – and decided to respond with a love message of its own.

"Real talk, be our Valentine. Slide into our DM’s and we will pick you up in a custom green and white whip. We have jewelry that will fit your wrists perfectly and we have already reserved the best bed and breakfast in town."

"See ya soon."

That post has since been shared more than 3,000 times on Facebook.

It appears that the Alachua County Sheriff's Office did adjust its post at some point on Wednesday. Before, it had tagged a Facebook profile that matched the name of the woman it was looking for. That reference was removed, though the post itself was shared on that Facebook profile's timeline.

The digital chase is on

What we don't know:

We don't yet know if the account belongs to "Panky," and it appears she hasn't responded to the sheriff's office's latest social media post. It's also unclear if the sheriff's office has figured out where she is or has arrested her.

If anything, it served as some brief entertainment for the sheriff's office's Facebook fans.

What you can do:

Anyone who knows where Richardson is at should reach out to investigator L. Mata at 352-538-7295 or call Crime Stoppers at 352-372-STOP (7867).

