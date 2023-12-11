Florida woman living in truck with 7 children, 2 dogs after losing home to inflation: 'It's hard'

An Apopka woman, her seven children, nephews and her two small dogs have been living in their pickup truck since May after losing their home to inflation.

"I lost my place due to the fact of the inflation being so high. We weren't able to keep up with the rent," Cinella Purdue said.

The family has been sleeping in the tight space every night. Purdue's swollen legs are a reminder of the cramped conditions.

Well it is horrible. I mean, I wake up in aches and pains. My kids wake up from here and go the store. They get dressed and go to school and it's bad," Purdue said.

The children range in age from 11 to 17 years old. FOX 35 News has blurred their faces to preserve their dignity.

They get ready for school by washing up at a nearby convenience store, eating what they can, and studying where they can.

'They don't like it. They cry," Purdue said. "Emotionally, I don't break down. I have to keep going. So I keep that fire and I have to give it my all every day."

Many of the days of Purdue's life have not been easy.

Born in Sanford, she was a normal teenager until a traumatic event at 19 altered her life forever. She went on disability and was making it OK, she said, until another traumatic event, the brutal murder of her 16-year-old son in 2016.

"It's hard. It's hard," Purdue cried. "It's hard to talk about. I just deal with it among me and my kids."

She said she went into a spiral after her son's murder. It still haunts her.

"I get weak sometimes even the strong need somebody," Purdue said.

"I was thinking like why me afterall that I do for everybody but I have not a soul to do anything for me. I mean but I still give and give until I have nothing, I still don't change who I am. I here as a giver and that's what I'm going to do. I put everyone first. That's the only thing that gave me back my mind because I was a goner," Purdue said.

Purdue collects disability and picks up scrap metal for money. She said the Florida Department of Childrens and Families (DCF) has been out to her location and the children's schools who say they children come to school well-dressed and clean.

She says, however, DCF has not offered assistance because technically they have a roof over their heads, their vehicle and they've acknowledged Purdue is taking good care of the children.

Purdue hopes to find a permanent roof for her family, not the roof of a car, but an apartment or transitional housing. She said that would be a first step towards living a normal life.

According to the National Alliance to End Homelessness, there are more than 31,000 homeless people on our streets on any given night.

State agencies and private organizations are overwhelmed. Purdue said because of the size of her family, shelters can't accommodate them long term, but sometimes to escape the cramped truck, she gathers enough money for the occasional hotel stay giving them heat and air conditioning, a bed, a shower and a sense of normalcy, if only for one night.

"For people who are going to be watching this story, what do you want them to know," Good Day Orlando anchor Danielle Knox asked Purdue.

"Pray for me. Pray for me for a better day," Purdue said.