Florida woman couldn't believe winning $1 million lottery ticket was legit: 'Is this real?'

A woman from Parrish had a sleepless night this week after realizing her winning $1 million ticket was legit.

Heather Hancock of Parrish, a community in Manatee County about 30 miles north of Sarasota, claimed a $1 million prize in the $1,000,000 A Year for Life Spectacular scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Tuesday.

The 47-year-old woman purchased her ticket from Rose Park Deli at 8003 U.S. Highway 301 N in Parrish. The convenience store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning lottery ticket.

"I couldn't believe it," Hancock said in a press release. "I kept looking at my number and the matching number at the top, thinking, 'Is this real?' I didn't sleep at all last night!"

Hancock chose to receive her winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

There are two more top prizes remaining in the $1,000,000 A Year for Life Spectacular scratch-off game, which costs $50 a ticket.