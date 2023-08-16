Florida man unlocks $1 million prize in mystery lottery game
MIAMI, Fla. - A man from Miami cashed in on a mega lottery prize this week!
Humberto Herrera Alvarez is now $1 million richer after claiming a winning Mystery Multiplier ticket, the Florida Lottery announced Tuesday. The 37-year-old man purchased the winning ticket from Ruby Fuel at 5100 NW 7th St. in Miami.
Photo: Florida Lottery
Alvarez chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985.
Mystery Multiplier is a $10 game that features a multiplier that will either double, triple, quintuple or give you 10 times your total winnings. There are three more top prizes worth $1 million in this game.