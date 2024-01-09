Florida woman charged with DUI manslaughter after striking, killing bicyclist in Ocala, police say

Stream FOX 35 News

A Florida woman suspected of DUI was taken to jail after she struck a bicyclist in Ocala over the weekend, killing him, according to police.

Elizabeth Pizzonia, 43, of Ocala, was arrested on charges of DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of a crash with a death, the Ocala Police Department said in a news release.

On Sunday, Jan. 7, officers were called to NW Blitchton Road after a driver crashed into a bicyclist.

The bicyclist, later identified as Louis Osiel, 61, died at the scene.

The driver, identified by police as Pizzonia, initially left the area following the crash but later returned, officials said. Her speech was slurred, her eyes were bloodshot and officers smelled alcohol on her breath, according to police.

Police said she showed signs of impairment during field sobriety tests and refused both the voluntary blood sample and the required breath test.

She is being held in the Marion County jail without bond.