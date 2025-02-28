Florida woman to be sentenced for killing terminally ill husband

The Brief Ellen Gilland, a 78-year-old Florida woman, is set to be sentenced Friday for killing her terminally ill husband in what was meant to be a murder-suicide. Florida law does not allow assisted dying, sparking debate over end-of-life choices.



A Florida woman is expected to be sentenced Friday for the 2023 deadly shooting of her terminally ill husband in a Daytona Beach hospital room.

What we know:

Ellen Gilland, 78, is facing sentencing for allegedly shooting and killing her 77-year-old husband, Jerry, in a hospital bed at AdventHealth Daytona Beach in January 2023.

Court documents indicate the couple had agreed to a murder-suicide plan, but Gilland did not follow through on taking her own life. Instead, she ended up in a standoff with police before being taken into custody.

Ellen Giland appears in a Volusua County courtroom.

She later pleaded no contest to charges of assisting self-murder/manslaughter, aggravated assault, and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Judge Kathryn Weston of the 7th Circuit Court is expected to sentence Gilland at 9 a.m.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether Gilland’s sentencing will result in a lengthy prison term, a reduced sentence, or potential leniency due to her age and circumstances. Additionally, it is unknown if this case will influence future discussions on end-of-life laws in Florida.

The backstory:

Gilland's husband was suffering from a terminal illness, and according to court records, the couple had agreed on a tragic plan for him to die by her hand.

Florida law does not allow medically assisted suicide, meaning her actions were legally classified as a crime despite her claim that she acted out of love and compassion. Her case has sparked a broader debate about end-of-life choices and whether Florida should reconsider its stance on medically assisted dying.

Big picture view:

Gilland’s case highlights the ongoing debate over assisted dying laws in Florida. Some see her actions as an act of love, but others argue that allowing assisted suicide could have significant legal and ethical ramifications. Advocates for end-of-life options hope this case will prompt lawmakers to reconsider current legislation.

