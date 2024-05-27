Florida woman arrested for cinnamon roll battery: police

article

A woman was arrested after she allegedly hurled a cinnamon roll at another person at a soup kitchen in Florida last week.

Anne Marie Luna, 36, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery after the incident that unfolded at St. Vincent de Paul CARES in St. Petersburg last Tuesday, according to an arrest affidavit from the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Luna allegedly threw a cinnamon roll at the back of a man's head, near the base of his neck. The woman admitted to police that she had thrown the pastry, which was also captured on security footage.

The man did not suffer any injuries, but said he wished to press charges.

Luna has since been released from the Pinellas County Jail after posting $500 bond.