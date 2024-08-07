Florida woman arrested after attempting to use stolen checks to buy $450 worth of plants: Deputies

article

A Florida woman was arrested in July after she tried to use a check-in somebody else's name to purchase $450 worth of plants, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

On July 26, a couple called deputies about a "suspicious" incident where a woman named Kaelyn Alexander attempted to buy $450 worth of plants from the couple using a check with somebody else's name, arrest records show.

When a deputy contacted the person who the check belonged to – he said he did not give Alexander permission to use his check.

While being confronted by the deputy, Alexander tried to escape by taking an Uber, but she was detained. On her, Alexander had a glass bong with methamphetamine inside, multiple credit cards, ID cards, and social security numbers from different people, deputies said.

A detective contacted each person from whom Alexander had information, and they all said they did not know her and did not give her their information. One of the people she stole information from was a deceased woman.

Alexander is facing multiple charges, including grand theft, passing forged instrument, using personal ID of a deceased person, criminal use of personal ID, forgery, unlawful possession of personal ID of five or more people, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia possession, petit theft, resisting arrest, and obtaining property by theft.